CHERRY ON TOP: Fannin County courthouse nearing completion

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - There is a light at the end of the tunnel for Fannin County, as the restoration of the courthouse is set to be completed by the end of December.

Friday, dozens gathered at the Fannin County courthouse site to watch history in the making: the new cupola instalment.

“It is the cherry on top, I guess you could say,” said Alicia Whipple, the Fannin County Auditor. “It is the clock tower. Three stories high, it’ll have chimes, music, it’ll do a little bit of everything.”

“It’s the cherry on top of the courthouse!” Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said. “These residents have given a lot to make this happen. It’s all their doing. This happened by a vote, the citizens said we want to do it, so the court took it upon itself to make it happen.”

Weighing in at approximately 42 thousand pounds, the whopping three-story-high cupola bell tower was designed to replace the original, that burned in the fire of 1929.

“My whole family is from Fannin County,” said Assistant Auditor Shery Zinder. “We love history, we love that this is coming back to it’s original look. I just can’t put it into words.”

But there have been setback, between record-breaking rainfall and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Especially with people working remotely, you can’t really do that in construction,” said Emmanuel Torres, who worked construction on the project.

The entire restoration project is anticipated to be complete by the end of December, and the cupola will be complete next Thursday.

“It’ll be done soon, and it’ll beautify the town square here in Bonham!” Torres said.

You can follow along the restoration progress by clicking here.

