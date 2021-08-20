LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -The Leonard Tigers went two rounds deep into the postseason last year and are gearing up for another playoff run in 2021.

“You know the sky’s the limit for us,” said Leonard head coach Shane Fletcher. “It’s kind of, you know, how’re we going to handle it. Our district is very tough, probably one of the toughest in the state in 3A. It just kind of how we handle our business.”

The Tigers know they can’t afford to take any weeks off. Last year, the district rankings for numbers 3-5 weren’t decided until the final week.

“I think we got three teams rated top 25 in the state in our district,” said DJ Brown, Leonard quarterback. “It’s a tough district but it’s just getting us ready for playoffs, honestly. You gotta come play every week and anytime anybody can be beat.”

“The competition is definitely there,” said Fletcher. “It’s loaded, it’s loaded.”

Leonard returns almost every starter from 2020, and with a senior heavy team, the Tigers feel confident they can go even further in the postseason.

“Our goal is we’re going to try and snap the ball 80 times a game and if we can do that, we’re going to play as fast as well can,” said Fletcher. “Defensively we’re going to fly around. We’re not just blazing fast everywhere but we’re really fast as a team.”

“We’ve all been together for a long time,” said Leonard offensive lineman Billy Watson. “We’ve all been together since pee wee and since we have so many seniors it’s good. We’re all friends. We all know what each other’s good at.”

“We’ve taken our lumps with these guys since they were freshmen,” said Fletcher. “You know every year they’ve gotten better and they’re a committed group. They do things during the offseason, they do things during the summer that allow them to be where they’re at right now.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.