Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mercy increases starting wage for all co-workers

Mercy will increase the starting wage for all co-workers, the company announced Thursday.
Mercy will increase the starting wage for all co-workers, the company announced Thursday.(ky3)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Mercy will increase the starting wage for all co-workers, the company announced Thursday.

The $18 million additional annual commitment will raise more than 6,000 co-workers’ pay to $15 an hour and serve as the starting wage for all newly hired co-workers.

“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” said Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO.

The new minimum wage will be implemented across Mercy as of Sept. 19. Co-workers will see the increase in their paychecks as soon as Oct. 8. Some of the more than 6,000 co-workers who will receive an increase include housekeepers, food service, transportation and pharmacy, medical and lab technicians, all of whom are critical to providing compassionate care and exceptional health care service.

Mercy serves a geographical area that has a significant percentage of jobs under $15 an hour, including Oklahoma, which has the second highest percentage of those jobs in the U.S. at 43.8%.

“We decided to make the transition immediately, rather than in stages, because this critical decision can positively affect so many lives and families,” said Britton. “It is our prayer and hope that this will ease the financial stress of many co-workers, regardless of where they work in our ministry, and let them know what they do matters greatly to the patients and families we serve every day.”

In addition to raising wages of co-workers making less than $15 an hour, Mercy will continue to review co-worker pay across all communities and job descriptions and adjust accordingly.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
An Arlington woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Wednesday morning in...
Woman kicks, cuts officer’s face during arrest after DWI stop in Sherman
903 Brewers new location has been approved by the Sherman City Council at Monday nights meeting
903 Brewers new 45,000 sq ft location approved
A referee at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex was arrested after he fired a gun at a crowd after...
Referee arrested for firing gun during soccer match
No word from officials on what caused the fire.
Structure fire at West Owings Street in Denison

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Supreme Court declines to hold up mask mandate ban
An Arlington woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Wednesday morning in...
Woman kicks, cuts officer’s face during arrest after DWI stop in Sherman
A referee at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex was arrested after he fired a gun at a crowd after...
Referee arrested for firing gun during soccer match
Back to school pick up and drop off traffic causes congestion on roads
Back to school traffic causes congestion on roads