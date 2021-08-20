Texoma Local
Referee arrested for firing gun during soccer match

A referee at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex was arrested after he fired a gun at a crowd after an altercation with a player.
A referee at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex was arrested after he fired a gun at a crowd after an altercation with a player.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A disagreement over an officiating call escalated to a dangerous altercation at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex on Sunday leading to a gunshot being fired and a referee arrested.

The match featured a recreational team from Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.

Pauls Valley police chief Mitch McGill says referee Davi Bazeth made a call against one of the players that he did not agree with.

“The referee pulled what’s called a red card and the guy didn’t take it well” McGill said.

Reports say the player and Bazeth argued briefly before the player tried to take the red card away from Bazeth.

That led to a shoving match between the two.

But police say the shoving did not last long before things took a turn.

“The referee then ran from the soccer field to his vehicle removed a weapon and fired one shot towards the crowd” said McGill.

Police were called immediately following the shot.

Bazeth tried to leave before officers got there but he didn’t get far.

“Our officers while responding were able to intercept him as he was leaving the field and was able to make the arrest” McGill said.

Bazeth was arrested and charged with felony pointing of a firearm which carries a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment.

Chief McGill says this kind of incident is far from common for the area.

“We don’t have a lot of shootings in Pauls Valley so this was very odd,” McGill said. “Obviously at a soccer game where most the time we don’t have problems at the soccer field so this is an oddity.”

According to Chief McGill Bazeth is due to be arraigned on Friday

