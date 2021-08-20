Texoma Local
Sulphur Bulldogs

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Sulphur Bulldogs are coming off what many would consider a decent season in 2020, but didn’t meet the standard for head coach Jim Dixon. A standard the Bulldogs look to get back to in 2021.

“I mean they did good, we just had some nights that we didn’t produce and we can’t let that happen,” said Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon. “Can’t let that happen.”

“I mean it’s just a winning program down here so 7-4 is just kind of a disappointment for me,” said Sulphur safety Mace Mobly. “It’s just a disappointment so we’re going to go an shoot for the stars this year I guess.”

Bulldogs starting quarterback Reese Ratchford will be back after suffering a what many though was a career ending leg injury last year. With Ratchford back under center, Sulphur will to air it out down field more.

“It feels great to be out here, be back with the team,” said Ratchford. “Everybody’s being real encouraging. I mean they know my situation, they know what happened and everyone’s being good with it.”

“I think we’re going to be able to throw the ball pretty dang well,” said Dixon. “We got some good receivers, we got some quarterbacks that can throw it. So we’ll probably being throwing the ball a little more than we have in the past few years.”

The Bulldogs were a relatively young team last season but bring back a good amount of starters this year to navigate a tough district that didn’t get any easier.

“We got a lot to build around and that’s an asset for sure,” Dixon said. “You got to play good every week. You go have an average night an you’re gonna get your butt beat, simple as that. So we gotta step up.”

