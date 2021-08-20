Texoma Local
Woman kicks, cuts officer’s face during arrest after DWI stop in Sherman

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dramatic dash and body cam video released after Sherman Police responded to a woman who crashed into a barrier on US Highway 75 around 2:50 am Wednesday shows her refusing to get out of her car, and once detained, kicking an officer in the face.

Police arrested an Arlington woman, Danica Shante Williams, 35, after what Sgt. Brett Mullen called a routine crash investigation turned violent.

“While investigating the officers suspected Williams to be intoxicated,” Mullen said. “They asked her to exit the vehicle so they could continue their investigation, but she refused.”

Mullen said Williams “refusal and lack of cooperation” officers had to physically remove her and place her in handcuffs.

“She continued to be uncooperative and physically abusive towards Officer Tirado as they brought her to the patrol vehicle,” Mullen said.

Mullen said officers had to “forcefully” put Williams in the back of the patrol car. While they were corralling her inside, Williams kicked Tirado in the face, cutting it open with her six inch Stiletto heels.

Williams was then transferred to another patrol vehicle where Mullen said she was again uncooperative and resisted officers.”

While officers corralled Williams in the other patrol vehicle “she slipped a hand out of her handcuffs and struck Sergeant Emerson in the face.”

“Williams showed a complete disregard for the safety of our community, or our officers,” Mullen said.

Mullen said officers were able to secure Williams in the back seat of the patrol car and she was transported to the police department to process her for DWI.

Williams now faces five charges including DWI, assaulting an officer, aggravated assault of a public servant and two counts of obstruction.

She’s being held in the Grayson County Jail on $86,500 bond.

