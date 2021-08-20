Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

World War II D-Day veteran celebrates 98th birthday

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A World War II D-Day veteran from Cooke County turns 98-years-old Friday. Mugg Pawless recounts his time at Omaha Beach.

“One of the greatest battles of WWII was fought right there,” said Mugg Pawless.

Mugg Pawless celebrated his 98th birthday Friday. He and his 4 brothers were enlisted in WWII. He remembers everything about his D-Day experience.

“I’m glad I got to do it but I’d hate to know I had to do it over,” said Pawless.

When he got to Omaha Beach, Pawless wore 18 pounds of explosives.

“It was in GI’s socks, it was a putty form, and we had to go up and tie a sock around each one of them posts,” said Pawless.

The 146th Engineer Combat Battalion were to destroy obstacles that cleared the way for the 1st and 29th Infantry Divisions. Pawless pulled the fuse.

The 146th Engineer Combat Battalion were to destroy obstacles that cleared the way for the 1st...
The 146th Engineer Combat Battalion were to destroy obstacles that cleared the way for the 1st and 29th Infantry Divisions. Mugg Pawless pulled the fuse.(KXII)

“Did you ever hear a bullet go over your head? Did you know it will make a sonic boom? I heard a lot of them, but them that you hear don’t hurt you. It’s that when you don’t hear that hurts,” said Pawless.

But he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“The heroes stayed over there, I got to come home. They’re the heroes that got buried over there,” said Pawless.

He later fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and accidentally crossed paths with one of his brothers.

“I just walked up there, kicked him on the bottom of his foot. He got up and of course we shook hands and hugged,” said Pawless.

Pawless said he owes his age to living an active life.

“My advice to them is to get in some kind of exercise program. I don’t care what it is. But I think that’s - I did that all my life,” said Pawless.

Serving in the war was the best thing he’s ever done, but the best thing to happen to him:

“Since then I’ve gotten married and raised a family and all that. My family and my kids came, they’re the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” said Pawless.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
An Arlington woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Wednesday morning in...
Woman kicks, cuts officer’s face during arrest after DWI stop in Sherman
A referee at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex was arrested after he fired a gun at a crowd after...
Referee arrested for firing gun during soccer match
No word from officials on what caused the fire.
Structure fire at West Owings Street in Denison
903 Brewers new location has been approved by the Sherman City Council at Monday nights meeting
903 Brewers new 45,000 sq ft location approved

Latest News

CHERRY ON TOP: Fannin County courthouse nearing completion
CHERRY ON TOP: Fannin County courthouse nearing completion
Ardmore City Schools will partner with the Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center to bring a...
Ardmore City Schools to bring in mental health professional for students
World War II D-Day veteran celebrates 98th birthday
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Supreme Court declines to hold up mask mandate ban