BOTA tickets go on sale Monday online only

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Battle of the Ax tickets will go on sale, online, at 7:30am on Monday, August 23, and will remain open until sold out.

All Denison tickets are General Admission/Student tickets and will be $6 (plus online transaction fees). Reserved and Student/ General Admission seating is also available for Bearcat Fans. Reserved seating will be $8 (plus online transaction fees) and Student/ General Admission tickets will be $6 (plus online transaction fees).

No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate or stadium box office. All sales will be online only. Passes will not be accepted.

You may follow this link for tickets: https://www.shsbearcats.net/HTtickets

The event will not be active until 7:30am on Monday, August 23, and you will need to select the maroon “Get Tickets” link which corresponds to the side of preferred seating.

