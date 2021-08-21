Congressman Pat Fallon talks issues at town hall in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Rep. Pat Fallon, R-TX, held a town hall in Sherman Friday, fielding questions about on issues facing Texas, the nation and the world from a group of around 100 people from around Grayson County.

On Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools, Fallon said he agrees, and says families should have a choice on whether or not they want their child to wear a mask.

“If a child wants to wear a mask, they should have the choice to wear one,” Fallon said.

On Afghanistan, Fallon says the current administration should have kept with what he called President Trump’s “conditions based approach” to troop withdrawal. Calling Biden’s timing on withdrawal a miscalculation.

“We should have pulled out during the winter when large numbers of the Taliban are in Pakistan,” Fallon said. “That would have given a very fragile government and millitary the time to get their footing and given them to greatest chance for success.”

Fallon says the questions left lingering with troops set to leave by the end of the month are disturbing and the administration has not provided answers to Congress.

“How many troops do we have on the ground? How many allied troops do we have on the ground? What kind of equipment is left there? And do we have a plan to recapture that equipment or destroy that equipment? because right now the Taliban has more apache attack helicopters than Australia has,” Mullen said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.