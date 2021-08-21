DAVIS, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Davis Wolves are coming off a successful campaign in 2020 and looking to continue to make strides in the upcoming season.

“I think all the guys are ready, all the coaches are ready,” said Davis head coach Greg Parker. “We’ve had great energy so far. We want to get better each week and make sure that we’re a tough opponent.”

“He’s a great coach,” said Cody Caraway, Davis receiver. “He’s always talking about bringing us together as a team and always moving in the right direction and get better every day. I feel like we’re moving together more. Everybody’s been working so hard in the offseason.”

The Wolves are back with a majority of their starters from last year and a group of seniors eager to get better.

“We have a great group of senior leaders,” Parker said. “They learned it from the guys last year and they’re doing a great job. They’re good out here and they’re good in the locker room. They want to get better each day and they talk about it in our meetings before we come out and they’re doing it when we get out here. So I’m proud to see that.”

“I mean really it has just come from great leaders from years’ past and just helping us become better players,” Davis offensive lineman Kavan Bolding said. “Just carrying that leadership the success we’ve had in years’ past and just carrying that momentum.”

Coach Parker believes his team can make a deep run in the postseason but can’t get complacent.

“One day at a time is what we’re looking at,” Parker said. “We have great kids but we’re got to be better at every spot and they’re aware of that. If we do, it will pay off whenever it’s playoff time hopefully.”

