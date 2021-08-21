Texoma Local
Isolated Saturday Showers, Plenty of Heat For All

Daytime highs just short of 100 degrees early next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Water vapor sequence shows the storm track which brought unsettled weather much of the week beginning to retreat to the north, leaving us with a mostly dry and hot forecast. Indeed, the steering winds forecast indicates that high pressure builds in for the weekend and through the middle of next week with very hot weather returning.

There’s one small chance of rain in our northern counties Saturday as thunderstorms may form along a cold front about 100 miles to our north and drift into our northern counties. Except for that, it looks dry well into next week, and hot!

Please take it easy in the heat; stay hydrated, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and take shade breaks. A great weekend to be near the water for sure!

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  20% Showers northern Texoma

Sunday: Sunny and hot

Monday: Sunny and hot

Tuesday: Sunny and hot

Wednesday: Sunny and hot

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

