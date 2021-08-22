Texoma Local
Dickson Schools go virtual after COVID cases make staffing difficult

(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 59 minutes ago
DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - Dickson Schools announced Friday that students will switch to distance learning until after Labor Day, Sept 6th.

In a post on Facebook, Dickson superintendent Jeff Colclasure told parents the schools have seen a dramatic increase in positive COVID tests for students and staff, and because of those cases, now the school doesn’t have enough available staff for in person learning.

Athletics games and Homecoming are still on, and so is the Homecoming pep rally scheduled Sept. 2nd. The homecoming dress-up days have been postponed till October 25th-29th.

The district will provide food during the two weeks. Meals can be picked up each week at the Elementary Cafeteria Monday from 10 a.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The PreK-5th grade after school program will not be open during the distance learning.

Students were given a Chromebook (3rd grade-12th grade) or a paper packet (PreK-2nd grade) to keep working during the two weeks.

For more questions call (580)223-9557.

