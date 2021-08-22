LADONIA, Texas (KXII) -The Fannindel Falcons are coming off an impressive 11-1 season in 2020 and hoping to find repeat success this year under new head coach Wayne Ware.

“The Kids coming in still have to accept change because things aren’t the same as they were last year when they had that success,” said coach Ware. “It’s just now we have to build on what they’ve learned from last year, on how far they got, to just build on that.”

The Falcons bring back seven starters from last year as well as some young talent looking to step up in a big way.

“Just come out here, work hard every day, push yourselves,” said Jabari Dowdy, Fannindel defensive lineman. “People got to step up, play their role, know their role.”

“They’re very talented. When they’re here they work very, very hard,” said coach Ware. “They’re athletic, but what’s also come is the younger kids have followed suit with the older kids in working hard, in learning the plays, and coming out here and executing.”

“Get in that weight room because down, focused, just physical,” said Fannindel running back Treal Judkins. “We need that.”

Physicality will be a point of emphasis under coach Ware as he believes his team has the talent to reload for another deep run in the postseason.

“Well, this year’s team, we can make it to state this year,” said Jaquadrian Scott, Fannindel linebacker. “We didn’t get to make it that far last year. We’re just going to have to keep our head screwed on right and stay focused.”

“The football has to be run north and south, instead of east and west,” said coach Ware. “If we can run the ball downhill with some physicality, now we have a legit shot of making a deeper playoff run.”

