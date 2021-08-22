GRAHAM, Oklahoma (KXII) -Last season, experience helped the Fox Foxes to and 8-4 record, but that won’t be the case this season as the Foxes return just two starter from last year.

“We had a big senior class last year,” said Fox head coach Brent Phelps. “Our numbers are down a little, the last several years have been down to about 12-14 guys and they battle. But experience is definitely going to be the key.”

With a young team heading into the upcoming season, coach Phelps is leaning on his players that been a part of the program the past few years to set the tone.

“Helping them learn the plays, teaching them to catch, run, pass, know the routes,” said Fox receiver Aaron Bassett. “All the that.”

“Anybody and anywhere can really learn because of these upperclassmen, said Fox tight end Matthew Bowerman. “Even a couple of the underclassmen has stepped up and helped guide me when I wasn’t sure what to do.”

“That got to gain that experience, they got to gain faith in each other, and they got to believe in what they’re brother’s doing right beside them,” said coach Phelps. “When that happens, good things will happen and that’s true for about any team, any business, or anything you do.”

The Foxes might be young, but have some athleticism and they’ll look to use that to their advantage.

“We do have a lot of quickness, we have a lot of agility, and we have a little bit of speed to go along with that, which is real handy in 8-man football,” said coach Phelps. “So I want this team to be know as one of those team that’s quick and fast and will come strike you and they’re going to bring everything they got every play. It doesn’t matter what the play is, they’re bringing everything.”

