One flown to hospital in McCurtain County crash

IDABEL, Oklahoma (KXII) - One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain County wreck Saturday morning.

Troopers say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. on HWY 259 in Idabel. They say a 50-year-old was driving his truck when it veered to the right, striking a tree, causing the truck to spin and hit another tree.

The driver was pulled from the truck using the Jaws of Life and was flown to a hospital in Arkansas.

Troopers say lack of sleep was a factor in this crash.

