One flown to hospital in McCurtain County crash
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IDABEL, Oklahoma (KXII) - One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain County wreck Saturday morning.
Troopers say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. on HWY 259 in Idabel. They say a 50-year-old was driving his truck when it veered to the right, striking a tree, causing the truck to spin and hit another tree.
The driver was pulled from the truck using the Jaws of Life and was flown to a hospital in Arkansas.
Troopers say lack of sleep was a factor in this crash.
