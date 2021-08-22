Texoma Local
One flown to hospital in McCurtain County crash

One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain...
One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain County wreck Saturday morning.(KXII-TV)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IDABEL, Oklahoma (KXII) - One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain County wreck Saturday morning.

Troopers say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. on HWY 259 in Idabel. They say a 50-year-old was driving his truck when it veered to the right, striking a tree, causing the truck to spin and hit another tree.

The driver was pulled from the truck using the Jaws of Life and was flown to a hospital in Arkansas.

Troopers say lack of sleep was a factor in this crash.

