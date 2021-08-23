Texoma Local
Atoka Wampus Cats

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla (KXII) - Don’t look now, but Atoka has become a football town.

Just three years ago Atoka went 0-10. They went through a stretch where they won 5 games over the course of five years. Those days are gone. The Wampus Cats have posted back to back winning seasons after Jacob Kupp took the reigns three years ago.

“People used to doubt us a lot,” receiver Andre Cheadle said. “The past two or three years, we have been going up. Now, people are starting to look at us different.”

“We are picked to finish third,” defensive lineman Noah Sherrill said. “We like to be the underdog. That is something that we are really excited about. Anything that gives us something to work toward, being the underdog, allows us to show people what they are missing out on.”

“They made a choice. They were tired of it,” head coach Jacob Cupp said. “They wanted to show up and win. It’s nothing we did. These kids decided that they wanted to win. Now that is how they think about it. When they show up, they are ready to do it.”

The Wampus Cats do have to replace 12 seniors that helped pave the way for winning seasons. This team was deep last year. Now, that depth will be put to the test with some full time roles being changed up on Friday nights.

“Most of the starters had playing time last year,” Cupp said. “We are not having to replace a whole lot in a sense. They are pretty experienced and we are looking forward to them having a good year. So, hopefully it works out.”

