BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) -The Blue Ridge Tigers are under new leadership as Tim Wylie takes the reins as the programs head coach. While he might be the new guy, he takes over a team that’s been playing together for quite some time.

“This is year 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 for a lot of these kids to play together. You can tell, they love each other,” said Blue Ridge head coach Tim Wylie. “They really embody the idea of a small town, Texas football. They’re well knit together like a family. I just feel privilege that they’re allowing me to be part of it.”

The Tigers just missed out on the postseason last year but believe they can take a big step this year and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

“I feel like a lot of its going to have to be learning from what we did last year,” said offensive lineman Wyatt Langwell. “We had a lot of injuries. Just building on what we did last year.”

“We’re going to play great defense, we’re going to be sound on special teams,” said Wylie. “If we do those two things, we’re going to give ourselves an opportunity for success.”

“I think we learn from our mistakes from last year and overcome those with new player and old players just getting better,” Byron Meserole, linebacker.

Coach Wylie is very familiar with the Tigers’ district, having previously served as the offensive coordinator at Gunter. So he knows what it’s going to take to make the postseason.

“Whether we’re practicing on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, or whether we’re playing on Thursday and Friday night, that will be my testament to my team and my challenge to them every week,” said Wylie. “When we go out and play sound and play fast and hopefully be the team that makes the fewest mistakes, we’ll have a great opportunity to win that game.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.