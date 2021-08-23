Boat accident on Broken Bow lake sends one to hospital
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A boating accident in McCurtian County sent one Oklahoma man to a hospital in critical condition.
It happened Saturday night just after 6:30 p.m. on Broken Bow Lake, about a half mile from the dam.
Troopers say a boat, operated by a 43-year-old man, was attempting to spray water on another boat when it turned sharply, throwing him overboard and into the path of the other vessel.
The man was flown to a Texarkana hospital with multiple injuries.
