Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and 10th street for allegedly speeding.

When an officer got out to talk to him, he was uncooperative, and refused to hand over his drivers license, saying “I’m the sheriff.”

The officer starts walking back to his car, and askes the sheriff to stay put. Then the officer turns and Bryant left his vehicle and asked if the officer was going to write him a ticket.

The officer said he planned to check his license and let him go, and Bryant showed him his license and a card proving he’s an officer of the law.

Bryant said he was not able to interview because he was working on cases, but sent this statement.

“I apologize for my actions on Friday in Wilson. It was poor judgment on my part to be driving in excess of the speed limit and to not promptly display my driver’s license when asked to do so. For whatever little it is worth, I did return to the Wilson Police Department about an hour later and apologized to the officer who had initiated the traffic stop. I have also apologized to the City Mayor as well as the Police Chief. There was no need for me to be curt. This man was simply doing his Job.”

The Wilson officer said Bryant came back to apologize a short time later.

Bryant was not given a ticket.

No one else wanted to talk to KXII on camera, but the Wilson police chief said he thinks the video speaks for itself, and he’s proud of how his officer handled the situation, saying he kept his composure.

