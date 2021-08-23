Colbert woman killed in wreck

CARTWIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Cartwright.

Oklahoma troopers said just before 6 p.m. Bailey Steele, 32, was westbound on State Highway 91 just east of Cartwright when she ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Steele was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating what caused the crash.

The trooper’s report stated Steele was not wearing a seat belt.

