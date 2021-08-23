Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Driver flown, two small children uninjured after Ada rollover wreck

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - One person was flown to a hospital after a crash in Ponotoc County Sunday.

Troopers say it happened near Ada on State Highway 3 just before 9 a.m.

They say a Nissan sedan was headed east when the driver, a 36-year-old woman, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to drive off the roadway.

The car struck a culvert and rolled twice before coming to a stop upright on it’s wheels.

Troopers say the driver was pinned inside for about 20 minutes before she was flown to the hospital in Oklahoma City.

Two small children aged under 10 were inside the car at the time of the crash, but neither were injured.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Pat Fallon held a town hall in Sherman Friday hearing concerns and fielding...
Congressman Pat Fallon talks issues at town hall in Sherman
Mugg Pawless of Cooke County fought in D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. He recounts his life...
World War II D-Day veteran celebrates 98th birthday
One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain...
One flown to hospital in McCurtain County crash
There is a light at the end of the tunnel for Fannin County, as the restoration of the...
CHERRY ON TOP: Fannin County courthouse nearing completion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Supreme Court declines to hold up mask mandate ban

Latest News

Prayer vigil for a Paris detective battling for his life with Covid-19 was held Wednesday night
Paris officer loses long battle with COVID-19
A boating accident in McCurtian County sent one Oklahoma man to a hospital in critical condition.
Boat accident on Broken Bow lake sends one to hospital
Thursday morning, almost 4,000 students walked into classrooms at Paris ISD, ready to learn...
Parents react to Paris ISD face mask requirement
Zaneis Public School unveiled a $54,000 computer lab for students to explore learning through...
Zaneis students explore coding, esports in STEM lab