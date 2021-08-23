Driver flown, two small children uninjured after Ada rollover wreck

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - One person was flown to a hospital after a crash in Ponotoc County Sunday.

Troopers say it happened near Ada on State Highway 3 just before 9 a.m.

They say a Nissan sedan was headed east when the driver, a 36-year-old woman, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to drive off the roadway.

The car struck a culvert and rolled twice before coming to a stop upright on it’s wheels.

Troopers say the driver was pinned inside for about 20 minutes before she was flown to the hospital in Oklahoma City.

Two small children aged under 10 were inside the car at the time of the crash, but neither were injured.

