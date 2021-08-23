Texoma Local
Gainesville group working to rename local park

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT
Gainesville, Texas (KXII) - A group in Gainesville is starting a petition to rename a park.

From the moment Emily La Salle was born, soccer was just a fact of life.

“I literally grew up on the soccer field,” said La Salle. “I was out there like in a porta-crib, just from a baby.”

She credits her dad, Robert La Salle, for it.

She said her father spent hours coaching soccer games at Keneteso park in Gainesville, which she now hopes will be renamed in his honor.

“He helped these kids really develop life skills and stay out of trouble and just succeed,” said La Salle.

But coaching wasn’t all he did.

She said he volunteered to do everything from marking fields, building and repairing goals, mowing, stocking concessions, and even fighting to get permanent bathrooms at the park, and that’s just the beginning.

“There are cows behind, so sometimes the cows would get out, and we would lead them back into the fence where they needed to go,” said La Salle. “He just made sure everything there was always good; it was always ready.”

In 2009, Robert was diagnosed with stage four small cell cancer in his stomach and liver.

They were told it was incurable.

“His first doctor actually told him to go home and enjoy his last Christmas,” said La Salle.

He did just the opposite.

He kept fighting and volunteering at the park for as long as he could.

He died in 2014.

Years later, his legacy lives on in his players.

“He touched so many people, whether he knew you for two minutes, two hours, or two years, he made such a deep impact on you,” said

KaitLynn Hardin, who had La Salle as a coach.

Now, they just hope they can honor him by renaming Keneteso park to Robert E. La Salle Memorial Park.

Emily La Salle said she hopes to get the name change on the city council’s agenda for next month, and if that happens, she wants to have

500 signatures on her petition to show the community’s support.

She also wants to hear back from the Elizabeth Pace foundation, the original land donors, to make sure the name change would be okay with them.

News 12 reached out to the city but never heard back.

