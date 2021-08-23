Texoma Local
Hugo Buffaloes

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Hugo Buffaloes head into the upcoming season a new leading man, as Krys Gross takes over as the team’s head coach after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator the last two years.

“Bigger, stronger, faster,” said head coach Krys Gross. “We’re going to hit you in the mouth as hard as we can. We’re going to get to the edge as quick as we can, and we’re going to get in that end zone as fast as we can.”

The Buffaloes with have a blend of returning starters and younger guys stepping into new roles. But they’ve put in the work over the offseason.

“We have a lot of young talent and I’m just ready to see how they are on the field and how they step up,” said Ashton Barnett, defensive back. “We’re a very young team.”

“This kids show up every single day,” said coach Gross. “They worked their butts off. They were here all summer long.”

“Honestly I think we’re going to stand out on both sides of the ball,” said center, Kameron Allred. “We’ve been putting in lot of work this summer and we didn’t take any days off. I think it’s going to translate out here onto the field.”

After struggling to get the offense going last season, the Buffaloes look to have things clicking right out of the gate and use the team’s size to their advantage.

“We’re a spread, again, we’re going to get to that sideline as quick as we can,” said coach Gross. “We think we have the size, one, to block you and speed to get around you. I think defensively we’re going to be so big up front we’re going to be so hard to deal with. We’re just going to be monsters up front and we’re going to fit like we have the last couple years.”

