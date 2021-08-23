Leonard bank robbery suspect arrested in Bells

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - A suspect in bank robbery in Leonard Friday night has been arrested.

Leonard Police say it happened around 6 p.m. at the First United Bank at 200 W. Collins when the suspect gave the teller a note demanding money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Hours later, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted and pulled over in Bells.

Inside the vehicle, officers found evidence linking the suspect to the bank robbery in Leonard.

The suspect, who authorities have not named, was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for the latest information.

