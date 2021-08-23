Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Leonard bank robbery suspect arrested in Bells

Leonard (TX) Police Department
Leonard (TX) Police Department(Leonard (TX) Police Department Facebook page)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - A suspect in bank robbery in Leonard Friday night has been arrested.

Leonard Police say it happened around 6 p.m. at the First United Bank at 200 W. Collins when the suspect gave the teller a note demanding money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Hours later, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted and pulled over in Bells.

Inside the vehicle, officers found evidence linking the suspect to the bank robbery in Leonard.

The suspect, who authorities have not named, was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayer vigil for a Paris detective battling for his life with Covid-19 was held Wednesday night
Paris officer loses long battle with COVID-19
One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain...
One flown to hospital in McCurtain County crash
Gainesville group working to rename local park
Gainesville group working to rename local park
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID
A boating accident in McCurtian County sent one Oklahoma man to a hospital in critical condition.
Boat accident on Broken Bow lake sends one to hospital

Latest News

A Colbert woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Cartwright.
Colbert woman killed in wreck
A group in Gainesville is starting a petition to rename a park.
Gainesville group working to rename local park
Gainesville group working to rename local park
Gainesville group working to rename local park
Prayer vigil for a Paris detective battling for his life with Covid-19 was held Wednesday night
Paris officer loses long battle with COVID-19