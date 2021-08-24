$1,000 reward for tip leading to Ladonia homicide arrest

LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - If you know where the two suspects are in a Fannin County killing, it could be worth a thousand bucks.

Crime Stoppers announced $1,000 reward for any tips that lead to the arrest of Justin Cuba and his girlfriend Carmen Taylor.

Justin Cuba and Carmen Taylor of Ladonia are wanted for the August 3rd killing of 48- year -old J-C Campbell.

Police say Cuba shot multiple magazines at Campbell, killing him and then left the scene with his girlfriend Carmen.

The two have been on the run for three weeks. They are considered to be armed and dangerous, if you see them do not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to call 903-427-8477, or 903-785-8477.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.