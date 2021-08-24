2 firefighters sent to hospital for heat exhaustion battling Trenton house fire

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - Two firefighters from the Trenton Fire department were sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion and 17 were sent to get fluids as crews from Trenton, Westminster and Randolph battled a house fire in Trenton Sunday.

“Our biggest problem was a combination of the heat outside and the fire,” said Trenton Fire Chief C.J. Fillingham.

The mobile home was located on the 100 block of East Line Road.

Fillingham said the center section of the mobile home was “completely engulfed” when his crew arrived.

“At that point so I immediately put everyone to a defensive attack once we realized we weren’t able to save anything in there,” Fillingham said.

The fire also killed two dogs that were stuck inside.

“Mobile home fires we go in there, we’re all in full bunker gear,” Fillingham said. “There’s 75 pounds we’re adding to each firefighter and it’s thermal wear so it doesn’t cool you.”

The two firefighters that were sent to the hospital were given fluids and released the same day from the hospital.

Fillingham said they were showing all the symptoms of overheating. That’s when you stop sweating, get headaches and dizziness.

The mobile home was a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fillingham said next time they’ll call for extra personnel to respond so there’s more people to rotate in and out to battle the flames.

“It would be great if we could just sit around drinking glasses of water getting ready for this call all the time but it just doesn’t happen that way,” Fillingham said.

