Battle of the Ax food drive competition underway

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Battle of the Ax week is upon us and both districts are competing in their annual food drive.

Through Thursday both districts are collecting canned food at school campuses.

Each grade level competes within the district for a prize and the districts compete for bragging rights.

This year Sherman proceeds go to Master Key Ministries and Denison’s to Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Denison Junior Maddie Errico said she grew up looking up to the high school student council leaders and is proud to be one today.

”Now getting to be the one in charge and kind of motivating others to help out the community and give back to those that are less fortunate than us really means a lot to me,” said Errico Denison student council Battle of the Ax coordinator.

”We are so grateful for the community here. We’re so grateful to be embedded here and involved in the community. Our community supports us and so it only makes sense for us to be able to give back this way,” said Arena Blake, Sherman ISD Director of Communications

Food and money donations can be dropped off at any school campus. Every dollar donation counts for 5 cans.

