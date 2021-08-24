Texoma Local
Blazing Hot Wednesday, Heat Eases This Weekend

Beware: Fairly good potential of a hurricane in the Gulf next week
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High pressure directly overhead Wednesday will make it the hottest day for a while.The steering winds forecast shows this high shifting eastward beginning Thursday, and temperatures should ease off a bit into the weekend.

Meanwhile, water vapor imagery pegs the high over Texoma as well. The eastward movement of the high will open the door for a developing tropical low to potentially get into the southern Gulf, and the air flow around the bottom of the high clearly points any system that takes shape as moving forward in that direction.

Two models show differing outcomes on the track of the developing tropical system, but both develop it into a hurricane by Monday of next week. The GFS shows this system tracking to our west over Texas, giving us a high chance of rain the middle of next week, while the Euro model shows the same system tracking into Louisiana and leaving Texoma in the dry flow on its western side.

So there’s considerable uncertainty regarding this event, but a fairly good chance we’ll have a tropical cyclone in the Gulf by early next week. Stay tuned.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny and very hot

Thursday: Sunny and very hot

Friday: Sunny

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: 20% Showers

Tuesday: 40% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorology / News 12

