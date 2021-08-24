Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.(Source: Alaska Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday.

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.

The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking. Lane said crew members deployed the plane’s evacuation slides due to “hazy” conditions inside the cabin and that passengers slid down them to get out.

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal and two received treatment at a hospital, Lane said. He had no details about their conditions.

There were 129 passengers and six crew on board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Kevin Long mug shot
Trenton man arrested in Leonard bank robbery
A Colbert woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Cartwright.
Colbert woman killed in wreck
Prayer vigil for a Paris detective battling for his life with Covid-19 was held Wednesday night
Paris officer loses long battle with COVID-19
Gainesville group working to rename local park
Gainesville group working to rename local park

Latest News

FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
AP source: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to announce alliance plans
Federal prosecutors say Denison pastor David Pettigrew and Anna chiropractor Chad Michael Rider...
Denison pastor gets 30 years for child porn violations
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Official: Biden to adhere to Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam