City of Denison announces Vision Forward plan

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison announced their latest 10 year plan, called Vision Forward.

Vision Forward covers 2021 through 2030 and all of downtown Denison’s priorities for growth and improvement. They collected data from an online public survey last winter that gave them input from over 500 people from Denison and beyond.

“That’s going to be our framework for how we operate in the next 10 years for downtown,” said Dow.

The Vision Forward plan is a list of 10 goals. The 3 main goals are to continue and complete the Designing Downtown Denison or D3 project.

“We want to make sure that we complete all the phases and we also want to make sure that we support the businesses throughout the project,” said Dow.

To increase downtown building occupancy.

“We’re going to continue to raise the street level occupancy to the best of our ability but we’re also going to focus on upper stories,” said Dow.

And to make it a healthy, clean and safe environment for everyone.

“It means people want to feel safe here, they want to have things for kids to do, they want to have a place to relax,” said Dow.

Survey-takers were a variety of ages. Some were from Denison, others across Texoma even from the other side of the Red River.

“We wanted true thoughts and feelings from the people so we could address what our needs and concerns were,” said Dow.

Rebuilding the 300 block of West Main Street, the part destroyed in the 2019 fire, is not currently written into the plan because building costs and property owners’ timelines has been a roadblock.

“Once we see the first property owner build then that’s going to spur additional investment in it. t’s kind of a unique situation when you’re building between buildings,” said Dow.

The plan itself doesn’t cost money, but goals will be budgeted when the time comes to bring them into action.

“It’s a little bit early in the game to have a cost estimate because we really don’t know how we’re going to accomplish the goals. That wasn’t outlined in the plan, it was just what goals that need to be accomplished,” said Dow.

The full plan and survey results can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.