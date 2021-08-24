Texoma Local
Fast food worker walks 14 miles to and from work, community changes that

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A North Texas man has been walking 14 miles to and from work, for the last three months.

Monday, several people reported seeing a man on the street in Van Alstyne.

“I got a call from dispatch saying there was a possible welfare concern: there’s a gentleman laying in the grass,” said Van Alstyne Patrol officer James Shaw.

Highway 5 is where officer Shaw found him.

“He said he was just resting,” Officer Shaw said. “He was going to work, he had his work uniform on, he was all sweaty, I asked if I could give him a ride.”

“We found out that he walks about 7 miles every day for work,” said Police Chief Tim Barns.

22-year-old Matthew Von Kleist works at the Jack-In-The-Box, on Hwy 75 and 121.

For the past 3 months, he has been walking to work from his home in Anna.

“It was just a normal day for me, I do that walk every day,” Von Kleist said.

After losing his mother, Von Kleist became homeless. He says it took him 4 years to get back on his feet.

“Not a lot of people are working, restaurants especially are struggling to get staff, and this young man is walking 7 miles everyday to help everyone else out for a meal,” Barns said.

“He’s willing to not only walk, but walk in the Texas heat, it just shows his character and we wanted to reward that,” said Officer Shaw.

After hearing his story, police and two local businesses: Adam’s Automotive and Braddock Chiropractic, decided to help purchase Von Kleist a brand new bike, with hopes that he will continue to shine.

“Work your hardest that you can, things will happen,” Von Kleist said.

Von Kleist said he’s looking forward to getting to work quicker, and is saving up for a car.

