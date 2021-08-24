First years at Austin college give back to those in need

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Freshman at Austin college spent their first day on campus, but not in the classroom. Instead, students got together to give back.

“It’s my favorite thing that I’m involved with, I think it’s really fulfilling,” said Austin College Senior Isbah Plumber.

Monday, hundreds of first year students at Austin College got to work packing meals to send overseas. It’s a partnership with Kids Against Hunger, where students pack rice meals for families in need.

“It’s exciting, I like seeing everyone come together to do some community work. I mean, this is my entire freshman class all together, class of 2025″ said first year student Grayson Brautigam.

For many freshman, this is their first time giving back. Hence the name, ‘First we serve.’

“I feel like when teams come together or any group of people come together and they do things together, it really brings the community together because they’re seeing things come together,” Brautigam said.

“Get involved on campus. Find new things that you love. Find your people,” Plumber said.

This year, students packaged over 45 thousand meals for families in need in Honduras- the most they’ve ever done before.

It’s something Austin College Service Station co-organizer Isbah Plumber says is important, now more than ever.

“It was an opportunity for us to see where we could make changes and be more efficient,” Plumber said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the campus wants to ensure the safety of all students while still participating in events: by requiring masks in doors, testing all students and staff for coronavirus, and strongly encouraging vaccinations.

“It’s just been changing throughout and so it’s really cool that we’ve introduced new projects last year that we hope to still instill this year, even though things are seemingly back to normal,” Plumber said.

Austin College has over 300 new students, and 915 returning to campus this fall semester.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.