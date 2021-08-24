Hottest Days Tue-Thu

High pressure is directly overhead Tue-Wed and we won’t be far from 100 degrees for the next few afternoons. A Heat Advisory is in effect thru 8 p.m. Tuesday for “feels like” temperatures of up to 106 degrees. A bit of a southerly breeze should help take the edge off if you can find some shade.

The upper high breaks apart and sets up a pattern of less intense temperatures by the weekend, a southward-moving front may generate some showers early next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny and very hot

Wednesday: Sunny and very hot

Thursday: Sunny and very hot

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12