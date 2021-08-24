Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Hottest Days Tue-Thu

Chance of showers by early next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is directly overhead Tue-Wed and we won’t be far from 100 degrees for the next few afternoons. A Heat Advisory is in effect thru 8 p.m. Tuesday for “feels like” temperatures of up to 106 degrees. A bit of a southerly breeze should help take the edge off if you can find some shade.

The upper high breaks apart and sets up a pattern of less intense temperatures by the weekend, a southward-moving front may generate some showers early next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny and very hot

Wednesday: Sunny and very hot

Thursday: Sunny and very hot

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12

Most Read

Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Kevin Long mug shot
Trenton man arrested in Leonard bank robbery
A Colbert woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Cartwright.
Colbert woman killed in wreck
Prayer vigil for a Paris detective battling for his life with Covid-19 was held Wednesday night
Paris officer loses long battle with COVID-19
One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain...
One flown to hospital in McCurtain County crash

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley