LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) -After an 11-1 season last year and a trip to the regional semifinal, the Lindsay Knights are looking to gear up for another solid outing.

“We had a really good summer,” said head coach Jeff Smiley. “We’re as big and strong as we’ve been since I’ve been here. So I’m hoping that plays itself out on Friday nights.”

“I feel like we’re more disciplined and we have more leaders on the team,” Yash Patel, Lindsay offensive lineman. “I just feel like we’re way more hungry for winning than last year.”

The Knights bring back six starters on each side of the ball... including quarterback Colt Schuckers, however lose several key skill players. But coach Smiley believes his young guys are up for the challenge.

“We have changed our offense a little bit,” said Smiley. “We are just asking our young kids to step up and we know that they will. They have put in the time and the work this spring and summer that you need to.”

The Knights have the pieces in place for another deep playoff run but will need to see improvement throughout the season in order to achieve their goals.

“For us it’s just about getting a little bit better each day and we feel like if we do that, when it starts to really count, we’re going to have a really good football team,” said Smiley. “We don’t have to improve a lot, just improve a little. If we do that then we feel like we’re going to have a really good football team.”

“Work hard, work together, practice hard, play hard, said Clay Fuhrmann, Lindsay linebacker. “Just encourage people, don’t let them get down. Just bring them back up. Say it’s OK when they mess up.”

