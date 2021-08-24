MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) -After a trip to the regional finals last season, the Muenster Hornets are back to work with the same expectations heading into 2021.

“We’re always going to use those 5 or 6 games pre-district to get ready for district,” said head coach Brady Carney. “Then our first goal is to win the district championship. From there it’s to play football in December.”

The Hornets bring back seven starters on offense and defense and after ending last season with some confidence, Muenster will look to have that roll over into this year as well.

“Well we were a young team last year,” said defensive lineman Cody Hill. “We got a lot more experience this year. We’re going to have a lot of good players, a lot of good seniors. It’s going to be good having a lot more seniority up front in the big positions and in the backfield.”

“All of these guys have played in December every year they were in high school,” said Carney. “So that’s four extra games each year, that’s four weeks of practice. So if you look at it that way, we’ve kinda got almost another season on people with eight games. I think that;s one thing that helps us out each year.”

“Basically make it to state” said Logan Stewart, offensive lineman. “I think we have a good chance to do that this year. We just got to work hard and keep focused.”

The Hornets will once again face a challenging district, including the defending state champion Windthorst Trojans.

“I think top to bottom our districts really tough, which prepare our teams for a tough region in those playoff games,” said Carney.

