Sherman ISD issues face mask mandate

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday night to require students, staff, faculty and visitors to wear face masks at district facilities through October.

The policy is effective Wednesday, August 25, school officials said.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. David Hicks cited students and staff with health issues and rising cases as reasons for the move.

“We began the school year without a mask requirement and left the choice to each individual,” Hicks said. “However, we have a significant number of students and staff in our schools who face serious health issues on a daily basis. Additionally, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of individuals required to quarantine has continued to rise since we began school less than a week ago.”

Here is the full email sent to Bearcat parents:

Aug. 23, 2021

Dear Bearcat Families,

I’m writing with an important update to our district’s Operations Reopening Plan. The updated version will be added to our website tomorrow, but I wanted to share details of the new policy that was approved tonight by our board of trustees.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, face coverings or masks will be required for students, employees and visitors in all SISD buildings. This policy will remain in place through Oct. 31, and the school board will reevaluate the need at that time.

We began the school year without a mask requirement and left the choice to each individual. However, we have a significant number of students and staff in our schools who face serious health issues on a daily basis. Additionally, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of individuals required to quarantine has continued to rise since we began school less than a week ago.

One thing that I know about our community is that people care about each other and have always surrounded each other with kindness and support. This is another opportunity to do so.

In order to keep our schools open and our students learning in person, we must begin to address this spike in cases before the situation becomes unmanageable.

Our trustees and I believe it is our responsibility to use every tool available to protect our students and staff.

I am grateful for your support and partnership as we continue to battle this virus and the current pandemic. Even as conditions change, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff.

Sincerely,

David Hicks, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.