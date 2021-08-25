Texoma Local
Coalgate Wildcats Kickoff Countdown

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COALGATE, Okla (KXII) - The Coalgate Wildcats are looking to take a big step forward in this upcoming football season.

Last year, the Wildcats only won two games but they were the right two to win. Coalgate found themselves in the playoffs. This year, they return almost their entire team in tact with loads of seniors aboard ready to help this team take the next step.

“We’re just progressing over the past two years and trying to get better,” quarterback Gavin Blue said. “I feel like the last two years we have slowly gotten better. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re just trying to get a little bit better from last year.”

“We are ready to improve,” receiver Austin Lynch said. “We haven’t had great seasons these past two years, and we are ready to have a winning season.”

A winning season is certainly on the table for this group. They are in a tough district with Davis, Marlow, Frederick and others. But this is a team that is thinking playoffs, and maybe, even bigger than that. There is a lot of experience on this roster and there’s a belief that a big move is coming.

“(Being seniors) will help us tremendously,” center Ty Golden said. “We’ve been in it for three years. We know what to expect on Friday night and we are ready to put it out there.”

“I think we are pretty close,” head coach Nathan Hill said. “These guys have worked out and been together for three years. They have started for three years. I see big happenings going on this year.”

