Denison applying for ‘Great American Main Street’ award

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison is once again applying for the Great American Main Street award.

Denison was a semi finalist for the award 2020.

The award goes to cities who’s main streets engage the community through volunteer work and bring to life downtown and neighborhood business districts through things like development projects.

“We think we can win it because we were so close last time and we just have a great thing going on in downtown Denison,” said Main Street Director Donna Dow.

Dow said only two Texas cities have won the award before, Georgetown and Denton.

Dow said she hopes the city wins the award for the small businesses that call Denison home.

“I think it provides encouragement and validaiton for what we’re doing,” Dow said. “We want to win this award for the Katy Depot and the Denison Hotel to assure the they made the right decision and all the small business owners.”

