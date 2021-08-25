Grayson County Jail inmate dies in hospital

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Tuesday, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Sarah Bigham said the inmate died at a hospital and had been in the hospital since August 15.

Bigham said they cannot release the inmate’s name until next of kin notification can be made, but did say he was a 54-year-old Sherman native who had been in custody for 216 days.

Bigham declined to say if the patient had contracted COVID-19.

Last week, Bigham confirmed two positive cases inside the jail and a quarter of the jail’s 400 inmates were on restriction after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Vaccinations have not been made available to inmates, Bigham said.

His death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and an autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace, which are standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody of a county jail facility, Bigham said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.