Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County Jail inmate dies in hospital

The Grayson County Jail is dealing with COVID-19, just like the rest of the world.
The Grayson County Jail is dealing with COVID-19, just like the rest of the world.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Tuesday, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Sarah Bigham said the inmate died at a hospital and had been in the hospital since August 15.

Bigham said they cannot release the inmate’s name until next of kin notification can be made, but did say he was a 54-year-old Sherman native who had been in custody for 216 days.

Bigham declined to say if the patient had contracted COVID-19.

Last week, Bigham confirmed two positive cases inside the jail and a quarter of the jail’s 400 inmates were on restriction after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Vaccinations have not been made available to inmates, Bigham said.

His death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and an autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace, which are standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody of a county jail facility, Bigham said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Federal prosecutors say Denison pastor David Pettigrew and Anna chiropractor Chad Michael Rider...
Denison pastor gets 30 years for child porn violations
After hearing his story, police and two local businesses: Adam’s Automotive and Braddock...
Fast food worker walks 14 miles to and from work, community changes that
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who stole an ambulance in...
OSBI identifies man in Soper ambulance theft
Kevin Long mug shot
Trenton man arrested in Leonard bank robbery

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
One dead in Love Co. crash on I-35
Jesse Hagood
Police seek help locating missing Savoy man
Multiple fire departments from Oklahoma and Texas joined forces to battle a Thackerville fire.
Multiple departments respond to Thackerville fire
The award goes to cities who's main streets engage the community through volunteer work and...
Denison applying for ‘Great American Main Street’ award