Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme sweetens its free doughnut deal for vaccinated customers

Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one...
Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.(Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

For a limited time, anyone who shows their vaccination card will receive two free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme says they wanted to find a way to show support for people who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone who‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.

This offer is only valid from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, but all vaccinated customers can still get one free glazed doughnut for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Federal prosecutors say Denison pastor David Pettigrew and Anna chiropractor Chad Michael Rider...
Denison pastor gets 30 years for child porn violations
After hearing his story, police and two local businesses: Adam’s Automotive and Braddock...
Fast food worker walks 14 miles to and from work, community changes that
Kevin Long mug shot
Trenton man arrested in Leonard bank robbery
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who stole an ambulance in...
OSBI identifies man in Soper ambulance theft

Latest News

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation
Jesse Hagood
Police seek help locating missing Savoy man
New security concerns as the United States ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan.
New security concerns as US ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan