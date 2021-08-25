Multiple departments respond to Thackerville fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 3 p.m. Tuesday Marietta fire got a call for a nearby construction barn on fire.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters knew right away they had their work cut out for them.

“Its just hard to fight those type of fires when there’s very little water and very little manpower” said Marietta Fire Department captain Cole Reed.

Firefighters say the fire sparked from a work accident at a Thackerville construction site and spread fast.

The large metal structure had no windows and few exits.

That made getting control of the fire all the more difficult.

“Can’t make entry, the building looked like it was about to fall down so you’re just fighting it from the outside”

It took the crew over three hours and a lot of backup but they finally managed to extinguish the flames.

In total 9 crews showed up to help from both Oklahoma and Texas.

“We used every one of them” said Reed. “We could probably use more but more people the merrier because its hot and its a lot of work.”

At this time of year the hot temperatures can make battling these fires even more difficult.

For the Marietta fire department staying cool is a group effort too.

“Our rehab and our county you can’t talk enough about those ladies they’re great people and thank goodness we have them to give us water Gatorade cold towels. Just keeping that body temperature down that’s a beating in itself.”

No injuries were reported.

