Oklahoma businesses can resume selling alcohol to-go

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma businesses with catering or mixed beverage license can resume selling some alcoholic drinks to-go, starting Wednesday.

Alcohol to-go started last year in Oklahoma so that restaurants could make the money they would normally have made from in-person alcohol sales during the pandemic.

When the COVID-19 emergency declaration expired, so did the bill allowing to-go alcohol sales.

Governor Stitt signed a bill to bring the sales back in late May. The law took effect on Wednesday.

“it was just to give us a little bit of a relief from the financial impacts of COVID,” Jenni Moen with Tin Star Pizza in Ardmore said.

Moen said she’s happy about the law, but she doesn’t think it’s impacted her business yet.

“At that point, everyone I think was just scrambling and doing anything they could to bounce back,” Moen said. “So of course we were like, ‘We’ll give this a go, we’ll give this a try.’ It hasn’t made a significant impact on our business at all. I think it takes a long time for customers to adapt their way of purchasing.”

Any drink ordered to-go must be sealed in a way that makes it obvious when the bottle has been opened, such as a wax dip or a heat-shrink wrap.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said that’s because of state law.

“You’re not allowed to have any containers where the seal is open or any type manufactured lid or anything like that,” Henry said.

Moen said that’s why Tin Star is only selling sealed containers of wine or beer.

“We offer full, unopened bottles of wine and beer with our to go orders,” Moen said. “We’re not doing cocktails because there’s a lot of packaging requirements that are involved with that.”

Henry said parents should be careful when teenagers are driving the family car.

“Make sure you keep those items out of the vehicle whenever your teenager is driving,” Henry said. “That way they don’t get wrapped up into a possession of alcohol by a minor.”

