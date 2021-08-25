One dead in Love Co. crash on I-35

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed in a two vehicle collision on Interstate 35 near Marietta early Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said around 4:20 a.m. one southbound vehicle rear-ended another travelling at a low rate of speed in the outside lane near mile marker 12.5 two and a half miles south of Marietta.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not released that driver’s name pending next of kin notification.

No one in the second vehicle was injured.

According to the troopers’s report, the driver killed was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

