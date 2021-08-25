OSBI identifies man in Soper ambulance theft

SOPER, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who stole an ambulance in Choctaw County in March.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park confirmed the bureau “had enough to make the arrest” of a Soper man. However, he’s native Choctaw, so Park said the case was turned over to the tribe.

Park said he’s “hoping they will push the case on through and issue a warrant.”

The ambulance was stolen from the 400 block of Paris Avenue near Main Street in Soper.

The ambulance was originally called for Delbert Hedrick who was having chest pains. But when the ambulance showed up and paramedics went inside, a man wearing a grey hoodie, with work gloves and headlamp hopped in the driver’s seat and took off.

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office found the ambulance three miles southeast of Soper on a rural back road near a field.

The ambulance authority confirmed the man took several IV starter bags and kits and a pediatric bag which is used for things like intubations before ditching the ambulance and running off into the night.

In all, about $1,000 in medication and equipment in addition to the damage done to the ambulance.

Hedrick died in his wife’s car just two miles away from the hospital.

News 12 reached out to the Choctaw Nation for information on the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.