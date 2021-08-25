Police seek help locating missing Savoy man

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Savoy man missing for over three weeks.

Savoy Police say Jesse Hagood, 36, has not been seen or heard from since the early morning hours of August 3 when his vehicle was found crashed at County Roads 1220 and 1230 in Fannin County.

Police say they have already conducted thorough searches of the crash site area, and that it’s possible Hagood was disoriented from the crash and wondered into a remote area or picked up by a passing vehicle.

Hagood is described as white, 5′11,″ 150 pounds last known to have a short beard and wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys t-shirt and either blue jeans or tan work pants.

Anyone with any information on Hagood’s whereabouts is asked to call Savoy Police at 903-965-7706. Tips and information can also be emailed to 262@cityofsavoy.com.

