Protesters gather over Sherman ISD’s mask mandate

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Parents and concerned community members showed up this morning at 8 am to wave posters and flags in front of the Sherman ISD administration building to protest the decision to mandate masks.

“We’ve got lot’s of horn honks, lots of support from the people passing by, and what it really tells me is that parents care about their children; parents want their voices to be heard,” said Co-Founder of Grayson County Conservatives, Rebecca Meals, who helped organize the protest.

The school board’s decision on Monday to require face masks is sparking opposition from some parents.

“I’m really frustrated by the forcing of masks on the kids,” said Jamie Dodson. “I think everybody should have that choice. You shouldn’t be able to force my kids to do it, and it just makes me sick in my gut for a long time having to do that.”

Sherman ISD said Tuesday, less than a week after school started, 72 students and 20 staff members were out because they tested positive for the virus or had to quarantine.

That’s less than one percent of students and about two percent of staff.

“It was not an arbitrary decision; it was really about keeping our schools open and taking care of all kids in the school,” said Sherman Superintendent Dr. David Hicks.

But some parents are still not pleased with a mandate.

“It makes me feel absolutely livid and heartbroken because it should absolutely be a choice,” said Ashley Sweeney, a SISD parent.

Dr. Hicks said the district is just trying to keep kids in school.

“Nobody wants to wear masks, everybody is tired, but it’s about keeping our schools healthy and our kids healthy,” said Dr. Hicks. “We have a responsibility to teach every single child in the community, and if we have to close because of a pandemic, we can’t do that effectively.”

The mandate is in effect until October 31.

The district said they’ll reevaluate then.

