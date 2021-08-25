Texoma Local
Sherman, Denison to debut new coaches at BOTA

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets will open the season with new coaches in the Battle of the Ax rivalry game.

Sherman will be under the direction of Cory Cain. Denison will take the field with Brent Whitson. Both coaches are excited about their first experience in one of the biggest rivalry games in the nation.

“We are really anxious for this game to be here,” Cain said. “It’s something we have worked for all summer long. We are excited for the opportunity to go see what kind of team we have.”

“We are excited,” Whitson said. “We have waited a long time. Probably wouldn’t matter who we were playing, we’re excited because it’s the season opener. Having it be Sherman makes it a bonus.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

