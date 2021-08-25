SLOWLY Dialing Down the Heat

Upper level high pressure will make a slow trek away from our skies, so maximum temperatures will ease a few degrees as we move into Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the big weather news is a developing tropical wave over the western Caribbean; it has a high chance of becoming a depression, storm, or hurricane by this weekend. It is expected to track WNW or NW into the Gulf of Mexico.

The GFS shows this system becoming a hurricane and tracking over New Orleans on Monday giving us dry north winds and only a low-end chance of rain. The Euro model has it striking western Louisiana in the same time frame about 150 miles west. This is fairly good matching for five days out.

While the system has yet to become a mature storm, the shift in the models toward better agreement suggests that they have a better-than-even-money chance of being right concerning the general impact area.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: 20% Showers

Tuesday: 40% Showers/storms

Wednesday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12