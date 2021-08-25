Southeastern Oklahoma State University offering COVID vaccine incentive

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A local University joins a growing list of schools offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives.

Monday Southeastern Oklahoma State University announced an incentive program to encourage campus vaccinations.

“So we’re really excited to push this, to promote it and get everyone vaccinated if we can,” said Mitchell Emberson, Director of Student Activities at SOSU.

$100 for part-time and full-time students currently enrolled and $125 for part-time and full-time faculty and staff actively employed.

“Students, faculty and staff can all upload their proof of vaccination card on Blackboard,” said Emberson.

Wednesday the university held their first free vaccine clinic on campus. Students, faculty, staff and anyone in the Durant community could come by for their choice of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They will hold 2 more free clinics on September 8th and 22nd.

“We started at 10:00 this morning and at 9:30 I was setting up and there were students ready to get it,” said Emberson.

“I think it’s amazing how the campus is offering the free vaccine for everyone to be a part of and be able to go mask-less,” said Bailee Speed, a freshman at SOSU.

Speed said even though she’s already vaccinated, she’s encouraging her peers to participate.

“Especially sitting in classes I know we sit really close together. You really should go and get vaccinated and make sure you’re taking care of yourself and other people around you,” said Speed.

University of Houston and Oklahoma State University are a couple other colleges doing similar incentives with cash or raffles for prizes and scholarships.

“We should really take advantage of the opportunity and really try and lower the number of cases we have in Durant,” said Speed.

There are 275 active COVID cases in Bryan County as of Wednesday.

COVID vaccines are not required at SOSU, but the incentive program has been well received since Monday.

“And so far we have 850 people that have uploaded their documentation so people are excited for it,” said Emberson.

