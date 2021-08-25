Texoma Regional Blood Center needs more blood donations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Regional Blood Center needs blood donations again.

Just two months ago, the center declared a state of emergency, saying they had no blood available.

People responded and showed up to donate, but now the center said they’re starting to run low once again.

They said people need to show up every sixty days, or their supply will just keep dwindling.

“The usage continues to outrun the supply, and you know we can juggle things around and do what we can, but ultimately if we don’t have more people coming and donating blood, and people returning to come to donate blood every two months, then we will stay in this position,” said Melanie Robertson with the Texoma Regional Blood Center.

Blood donations are sent to local hospitals and go right back into saving lives here in this community.

They take donations at the bloodmobile and the blood center on Texoma Parkway in Sherman.

