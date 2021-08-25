Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texoma Regional Blood Center needs more blood donations

The Texoma Regional Blood Center needs blood donations again.
The Texoma Regional Blood Center needs blood donations again.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Regional Blood Center needs blood donations again.

Just two months ago, the center declared a state of emergency, saying they had no blood available.

People responded and showed up to donate, but now the center said they’re starting to run low once again.

They said people need to show up every sixty days, or their supply will just keep dwindling.

“The usage continues to outrun the supply, and you know we can juggle things around and do what we can, but ultimately if we don’t have more people coming and donating blood, and people returning to come to donate blood every two months, then we will stay in this position,” said Melanie Robertson with the Texoma Regional Blood Center.

Blood donations are sent to local hospitals and go right back into saving lives here in this community.

They take donations at the bloodmobile and the blood center on Texoma Parkway in Sherman.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Federal prosecutors say Denison pastor David Pettigrew and Anna chiropractor Chad Michael Rider...
Denison pastor gets 30 years for child porn violations
After hearing his story, police and two local businesses: Adam’s Automotive and Braddock...
Fast food worker walks 14 miles to and from work, community changes that
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who stole an ambulance in...
OSBI identifies man in Soper ambulance theft
Kevin Long mug shot
Trenton man arrested in Leonard bank robbery

Latest News

Protesters gather over Sherman ISD's mask mandate
Protesters gather over Sherman ISD’s mask mandate
generic hospital bed
Oklahoma coronavirus hospitalizations again top 1,500
The Grayson County Jail is dealing with COVID-19, just like the rest of the world.
Grayson County Jail inmate dies in hospital
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
One dead in Love Co. crash on I-35